1060 S Jefferson.

Amenities
This enchanting three bedroom home offers original hardwood floors with an open floor plan and a storm shelter basement. The kitchen is open and spacious. It has been recently remodeled. The kitchen offers a stove , refrigerator, disposal with lots of cabinet and counter space. We prove a full size washer and dryer. This home has a large front and back yard, no need to worry we provide the lawn care. Located just five blocks from MSU and close to downtown Springfield. This home has it all in the location you need. Sorry NO Pets!!
Leasing Office:
Haselhorst Properties
433 E. Grand
Springfield, MO
Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.