1060 S Jefferson.
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

1060 S Jefferson

1060 South Jefferson Avenue · (417) 863-1902
Location

1060 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO 65807
Phelps

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This enchanting three bedroom home offers original hardwood floors with an open floor plan and a storm shelter basement. The kitchen is open and spacious. It has been recently remodeled. The kitchen offers a stove , refrigerator, disposal with lots of cabinet and counter space. We prove a full size washer and dryer. This home has a large front and back yard, no need to worry we provide the lawn care. Located just five blocks from MSU and close to downtown Springfield. This home has it all in the location you need. Sorry NO Pets!!

Leasing Office:
Haselhorst Properties
433 E. Grand
Springfield, MO
Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1060 S Jefferson have any available units?
1060 S Jefferson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 S Jefferson have?
Some of 1060 S Jefferson's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 S Jefferson currently offering any rent specials?
1060 S Jefferson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 S Jefferson pet-friendly?
No, 1060 S Jefferson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 1060 S Jefferson offer parking?
Yes, 1060 S Jefferson does offer parking.
Does 1060 S Jefferson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1060 S Jefferson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 S Jefferson have a pool?
No, 1060 S Jefferson does not have a pool.
Does 1060 S Jefferson have accessible units?
No, 1060 S Jefferson does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 S Jefferson have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 S Jefferson does not have units with dishwashers.

