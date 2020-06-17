1060 S Jefferson.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This enchanting three bedroom home offers original hardwood floors with an open floor plan and a storm shelter basement. The kitchen is open and spacious. It has been recently remodeled. The kitchen offers a stove , refrigerator, disposal with lots of cabinet and counter space. We prove a full size washer and dryer. This home has a large front and back yard, no need to worry we provide the lawn care. Located just five blocks from MSU and close to downtown Springfield. This home has it all in the location you need. Sorry NO Pets!!



Leasing Office:

Haselhorst Properties

433 E. Grand

Springfield, MO

Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.