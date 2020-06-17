All apartments in Springfield
1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine
1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine

1060 East Blaine Street · (417) 942-6000
Location

1060 East Blaine Street, Springfield, MO 65803
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Super Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home - This Super Cute Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home offered as a rental.... won't last Long!! It has a New Floors, Fixtures and Fresh Paint, Good Size Living Room with a Nice coat closet, Eat-in Kitchen with Lots of cabinets, counters and all New Black Appliances, Spacious 3 Bedrooms, Binds in every room and a big Partially fenced back yard.

Schools: Elementary- Boyd, Middle-Pipkin, Senior/High- Central

*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent
*all electric paid by the tenant
*Max 2 pets per rental with pet fee and additional pet rent*

Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.

Please visit www.fhspropertymanagement.com if you would like to view more properties or refer a friend. Join the FHS Property Management Family!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5569833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine have any available units?
1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine have?
Some of 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine currently offering any rent specials?
1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine is pet friendly.
Does 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine offer parking?
Yes, 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine does offer parking.
Does 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine have a pool?
No, 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine does not have a pool.
Does 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine have accessible units?
No, 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine has units with dishwashers.
