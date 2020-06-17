1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine

Amenities
Super Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home - This Super Cute Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home offered as a rental.... won't last Long!! It has a New Floors, Fixtures and Fresh Paint, Good Size Living Room with a Nice coat closet, Eat-in Kitchen with Lots of cabinets, counters and all New Black Appliances, Spacious 3 Bedrooms, Binds in every room and a big Partially fenced back yard.
Schools: Elementary- Boyd, Middle-Pipkin, Senior/High- Central
*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent
*all electric paid by the tenant
*Max 2 pets per rental with pet fee and additional pet rent*
Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.
Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5569833)