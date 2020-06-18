1041 East Loren

Amenities

This charming home offers original hardwood floors. It has a nice size Living Room and Dining Room for relaxing or entertaining guest. Three nice large bedrooms with lots of windows and large closets. The Kitchen is very open with lots of cabinets and counter space and best of all we provide all the kitchen appliances, even a washer and dryer. This home offers central heat and air and has a very large basement for convenient storage.. We will provide the lawn service so you can spend more time on the things you love doing most. Sorry we do not accept pets at this time. Conveniently located near restaurants and within walking distance to MSU Campus!! This amazing home wont last long!!



Leasing Office Located at:

Haselhorst Properties

433 East Grand

Springfield, MO

1-417-863-1902