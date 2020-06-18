All apartments in Springfield
1041 East Loren
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

1041 East Loren

1041 East Loren Street · No Longer Available
Location

1041 East Loren Street, Springfield, MO 65807
Phelps

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming home offers original hardwood floors. It has a nice size Living Room and Dining Room for relaxing or entertaining guest. Three nice large bedrooms with lots of windows and large closets. The Kitchen is very open with lots of cabinets and counter space and best of all we provide all the kitchen appliances, even a washer and dryer. This home offers central heat and air and has a very large basement for convenient storage.. We will provide the lawn service so you can spend more time on the things you love doing most. Sorry we do not accept pets at this time. Conveniently located near restaurants and within walking distance to MSU Campus!! This amazing home wont last long!!

Leasing Office Located at:
Haselhorst Properties
433 East Grand
Springfield, MO
1-417-863-1902

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 East Loren have any available units?
1041 East Loren doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 East Loren have?
Some of 1041 East Loren's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 East Loren currently offering any rent specials?
1041 East Loren isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 East Loren pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 East Loren is pet friendly.
Does 1041 East Loren offer parking?
No, 1041 East Loren does not offer parking.
Does 1041 East Loren have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1041 East Loren offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 East Loren have a pool?
No, 1041 East Loren does not have a pool.
Does 1041 East Loren have accessible units?
No, 1041 East Loren does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 East Loren have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 East Loren does not have units with dishwashers.
