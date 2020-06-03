All apartments in Richmond Heights
Find more places like 7709 Arthur Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond Heights, MO
/
7709 Arthur Ave
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:05 AM

7709 Arthur Ave

7709 Arthur Avenue · (314) 328-5153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond Heights
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7709 Arthur Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO 63117
Richmond Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond Heights. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: June1st, 2020. $1,300/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Drewsberg Properties LLC at 314-328-5153 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Apply here: avail.co/apply/lEyyN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 Arthur Ave have any available units?
7709 Arthur Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7709 Arthur Ave have?
Some of 7709 Arthur Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7709 Arthur Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7709 Arthur Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 Arthur Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7709 Arthur Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7709 Arthur Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7709 Arthur Ave does offer parking.
Does 7709 Arthur Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7709 Arthur Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 Arthur Ave have a pool?
No, 7709 Arthur Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7709 Arthur Ave have accessible units?
No, 7709 Arthur Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 Arthur Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7709 Arthur Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7709 Arthur Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7709 Arthur Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7709 Arthur Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place
Richmond Heights, MO 63117
EVO
9015 Eager Rd
Richmond Heights, MO 63144

Similar Pages

Richmond Heights 1 BedroomsRichmond Heights 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Heights Apartments with GarageRichmond Heights Apartments with Parking
Richmond Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, IL
Bethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, ILCahokia, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity