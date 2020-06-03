7709 Arthur Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Amazing, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond Heights. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: June1st, 2020. $1,300/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Drewsberg Properties LLC at 314-328-5153 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Apply here: avail.co/apply/lEyyN