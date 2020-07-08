All apartments in Raytown
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
9615 E 66th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9615 E 66th St

9615 East 66th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9615 East 66th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful kitchen in this updated multi level Raytown Home with a great private deck, schedule a viewing today!

Section 8 vouchers NOT accepted.

Typical SBD Housing properties are fully updated with new flooring, appliances, plumbing and light fixtures, tile showers and backsplash, granite countertops, garage door openers, etc. Pets are allowed with Non-Refundable fee and monthly pet rent. Refrigerators available for additional $25/mo.

When applying, please include:
Front copy of Drivers License
Last 2 months pay stubs, or Last 2 months bank statements or copy of your W2

We require all adults over 18 years old to fill out an application and pay the $35 application fee (per person- even if you are married).

We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord, it is an automatic denial of the application.)

We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check. We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/9615-e-66th-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9615 E 66th St have any available units?
9615 E 66th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9615 E 66th St have?
Some of 9615 E 66th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9615 E 66th St currently offering any rent specials?
9615 E 66th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9615 E 66th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9615 E 66th St is pet friendly.
Does 9615 E 66th St offer parking?
Yes, 9615 E 66th St offers parking.
Does 9615 E 66th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9615 E 66th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9615 E 66th St have a pool?
No, 9615 E 66th St does not have a pool.
Does 9615 E 66th St have accessible units?
No, 9615 E 66th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9615 E 66th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9615 E 66th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9615 E 66th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9615 E 66th St does not have units with air conditioning.

