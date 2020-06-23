9613 E 67th Ter

Amenities

Raytown- 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a finished basement and storage. This cozy home features a stove and dishwasher. Must supply your own refrigerator. New windows, hardwood floors in the living room and kitchen, washer and dryer hook ups. 1 car garage with remote and a large back yard for entertaining. Resident is responsible for all utilities - Gas, Water, Trash, Electric and lawn care. NO PETS allowed. Available Now $895.00 per month with a $700.00 security deposit. Sorry no vouchers accepted.