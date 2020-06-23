All apartments in Raytown
9613 E 67th Ter
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:44 AM

9613 E 67th Ter

9613 East 67th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9613 East 67th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Raytown- 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a finished basement and storage. This cozy home features a stove and dishwasher. Must supply your own refrigerator. New windows, hardwood floors in the living room and kitchen, washer and dryer hook ups. 1 car garage with remote and a large back yard for entertaining. Resident is responsible for all utilities - Gas, Water, Trash, Electric and lawn care. NO PETS allowed. Available Now $895.00 per month with a $700.00 security deposit. Sorry no vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9613 E 67th Ter have any available units?
9613 E 67th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9613 E 67th Ter have?
Some of 9613 E 67th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9613 E 67th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
9613 E 67th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9613 E 67th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 9613 E 67th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 9613 E 67th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 9613 E 67th Ter does offer parking.
Does 9613 E 67th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9613 E 67th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9613 E 67th Ter have a pool?
No, 9613 E 67th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 9613 E 67th Ter have accessible units?
No, 9613 E 67th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 9613 E 67th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9613 E 67th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 9613 E 67th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 9613 E 67th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

