Raytown, MO
9357 East 67 Terrace
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:35 PM

9357 East 67 Terrace

9357 East 67th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9357 East 67th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom cottage with spacious back yard. Home has a heat pump to help save on heating/cooling cost and comes with stackable washer/dryer.

During this time, while we are dealing with the highly contagious COVID-19, we ask that all who self-show the property please wear a mask or bandanna over their mouth and nose. In addition, we have provided booties and gloves. Please use them. When removing your gloves, please remove them inside out, and take with you to dispose of.

Your assistance in this will let us keep the homes we have available on a self-showing system. Thank you.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9357 East 67 Terrace have any available units?
9357 East 67 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 9357 East 67 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9357 East 67 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9357 East 67 Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 9357 East 67 Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 9357 East 67 Terrace offer parking?
No, 9357 East 67 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9357 East 67 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9357 East 67 Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9357 East 67 Terrace have a pool?
No, 9357 East 67 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9357 East 67 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9357 East 67 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9357 East 67 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9357 East 67 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9357 East 67 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 9357 East 67 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
