Raytown, MO
9226 E 54th St
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

9226 E 54th St

9226 East 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9226 East 54th Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/50137bf01b ----
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious living room and bedrooms, off-street parking and washer/dryer hookups. Recent updates include dishwasher, vinyl plank flooring, light fixtures. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Bath
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Miniblinds
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9226 E 54th St have any available units?
9226 E 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9226 E 54th St have?
Some of 9226 E 54th St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9226 E 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
9226 E 54th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9226 E 54th St pet-friendly?
No, 9226 E 54th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 9226 E 54th St offer parking?
No, 9226 E 54th St does not offer parking.
Does 9226 E 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9226 E 54th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9226 E 54th St have a pool?
No, 9226 E 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 9226 E 54th St have accessible units?
No, 9226 E 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9226 E 54th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9226 E 54th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9226 E 54th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9226 E 54th St has units with air conditioning.

