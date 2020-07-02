9111 Richards Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Are you searching for a large home that is big enough to fit the entire family?



This classic Raytown Ranch style home offers 5 bedrooms and 1 bath, a great sprawling layout, and tons of storage in the full unfinished basement.



This home also features beautiful hardwood flooring, lots of windows allowing for tons of natural light, and lets not forget about the huge backyard, perfect for family BBQ's and tons of room for the kits and pets to play!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see homes today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.