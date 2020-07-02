All apartments in Raytown
9111 Richards Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 8:35 PM

9111 Richards Drive

9111 Richard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9111 Richard Drive, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Are you searching for a large home that is big enough to fit the entire family?

This classic Raytown Ranch style home offers 5 bedrooms and 1 bath, a great sprawling layout, and tons of storage in the full unfinished basement.

This home also features beautiful hardwood flooring, lots of windows allowing for tons of natural light, and lets not forget about the huge backyard, perfect for family BBQ's and tons of room for the kits and pets to play!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see homes today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

