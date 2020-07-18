9008 E 66th St.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CHRISTMAS CASH OFFER! SIGN LEASE BY 1/1 AND RECEIVE $500 VISA GIFT CARD!

Charming home in well-shaded neighborhood in Raytown!! Cute, 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths! Lots of updates in this home!! Updated kitchen with quartz countertops and white cabinets!! Built-in microwave over the oven!! Dishwasher and garbage disposal... Updated baths with ceramic tile!! Fenced yard with decks on front and back of the house. Nice, large storage shed on the property for extra storage space or shop. Laundry on main level!!! Close to shopping and restaurants and easy highway access!! This home is a must-see!!!