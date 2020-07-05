9004 East 74th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You simply must see this 3 bedroom & 1 bath home in Raytown. Wood floors throughout. Nice sized bedrooms with all living space on one level. Home has washer/dryer hookups in the garage. Large deck with partial covering. The large back yard is perfect for spending time outdoors! This home is conveniently located for easy access to retail and highways.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.