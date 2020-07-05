All apartments in Raytown
9004 East 74th Street

9004 East 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9004 East 74th Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You simply must see this 3 bedroom & 1 bath home in Raytown. Wood floors throughout. Nice sized bedrooms with all living space on one level. Home has washer/dryer hookups in the garage. Large deck with partial covering. The large back yard is perfect for spending time outdoors! This home is conveniently located for easy access to retail and highways.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9004 East 74th Street have any available units?
9004 East 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9004 East 74th Street have?
Some of 9004 East 74th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9004 East 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9004 East 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9004 East 74th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9004 East 74th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9004 East 74th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9004 East 74th Street offers parking.
Does 9004 East 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9004 East 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9004 East 74th Street have a pool?
No, 9004 East 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9004 East 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 9004 East 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9004 East 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9004 East 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9004 East 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9004 East 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

