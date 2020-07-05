9004 East 74th Street

Amenities
You simply must see this 3 bedroom & 1 bath home in Raytown. Wood floors throughout. Nice sized bedrooms with all living space on one level. Home has washer/dryer hookups in the garage. Large deck with partial covering. The large back yard is perfect for spending time outdoors! This home is conveniently located for easy access to retail and highways.
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now
