8903 E 72nd St
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

8903 E 72nd St

8903 East 72nd Street · (816) 453-5532 ext. 3456
Location

8903 East 72nd Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8903 E 72nd St · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
AVAILABLE NOW!! 3 Bdrm in Raytown, MO - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Call for more details!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5899025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8903 E 72nd St have any available units?
8903 E 72nd St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8903 E 72nd St have?
Some of 8903 E 72nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8903 E 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
8903 E 72nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8903 E 72nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8903 E 72nd St is pet friendly.
Does 8903 E 72nd St offer parking?
No, 8903 E 72nd St does not offer parking.
Does 8903 E 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8903 E 72nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8903 E 72nd St have a pool?
No, 8903 E 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 8903 E 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 8903 E 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8903 E 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8903 E 72nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8903 E 72nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8903 E 72nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
