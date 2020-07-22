8816 East 85th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**We are unable to accept Section 8 vouchers at this time.**



Updated kitchen with granite counter tops! Beautiful subway tile backsplash and refinished hardwood floors! Finished basement! TONS of natural light. Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms! Won't last long! PET FRIENDLY with NO Breed restrictions! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

