Raytown, MO
8816 East 85th Terrace
Last updated December 5 2019 at 6:24 PM

8816 East 85th Terrace

8816 E 85th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

8816 E 85th Ter, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We are unable to accept Section 8 vouchers at this time.**

Updated kitchen with granite counter tops! Beautiful subway tile backsplash and refinished hardwood floors! Finished basement! TONS of natural light. Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms! Won't last long! PET FRIENDLY with NO Breed restrictions! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8816 East 85th Terrace have any available units?
8816 East 85th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8816 East 85th Terrace have?
Some of 8816 East 85th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8816 East 85th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8816 East 85th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8816 East 85th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8816 East 85th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8816 East 85th Terrace offer parking?
No, 8816 East 85th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8816 East 85th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8816 East 85th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8816 East 85th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8816 East 85th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8816 East 85th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8816 East 85th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8816 East 85th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8816 East 85th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8816 East 85th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8816 East 85th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
