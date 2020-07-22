All apartments in Raytown
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

7719 Arlington Ave

7719 Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7719 Arlington Avenue, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Raytown Area 3 BDR 2.5 BTH $1275 - Check out this newly rehabbed Ranch Style Home. Ready for immediate move in. Fresh paint and hardwood flooring makes this home a show stopper! Kitchen appliances (Stove & Refrigerator) included. Double car garage. Beautiful screened in porch off the back of the house with a large yard.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require rent'er's insurance and a two-year lease.

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management, Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net. At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5337438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7719 Arlington Ave have any available units?
7719 Arlington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 7719 Arlington Ave have?
Some of 7719 Arlington Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7719 Arlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7719 Arlington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7719 Arlington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7719 Arlington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7719 Arlington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7719 Arlington Ave offers parking.
Does 7719 Arlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7719 Arlington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7719 Arlington Ave have a pool?
No, 7719 Arlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7719 Arlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 7719 Arlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7719 Arlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7719 Arlington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7719 Arlington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7719 Arlington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
