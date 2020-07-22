7719 Arlington Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Raytown Area 3 BDR 2.5 BTH $1275 - Check out this newly rehabbed Ranch Style Home. Ready for immediate move in. Fresh paint and hardwood flooring makes this home a show stopper! Kitchen appliances (Stove & Refrigerator) included. Double car garage. Beautiful screened in porch off the back of the house with a large yard.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We require rent'er's insurance and a two-year lease.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require rent'er's insurance and a two-year lease.

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management, Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5337438)