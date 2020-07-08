7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard

Amenities

Gorgeous and remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Raytown. This Ranch home features 4 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms and has tons of gorgeous features. High ceilings, wood flooring and wide hallway, just to name a few. Large living room flows into a beautiful open floor plan Eat in Kitchen. The Kitchen features a gas stove with all newer appliances. All living space on one level. Tons of windows in every room bringing in lots of natural light. Nice sized bedrooms and very large Master bedroom Suite with it's own private bathroom. Large patio and fenced in yard are great for entertaining. This home does have a garage door opener for convenience as well. This will go FAST!! Come see!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,150



