All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard
Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:17 PM

7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard

7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous and remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Raytown. This Ranch home features 4 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms and has tons of gorgeous features. High ceilings, wood flooring and wide hallway, just to name a few. Large living room flows into a beautiful open floor plan Eat in Kitchen. The Kitchen features a gas stove with all newer appliances. All living space on one level. Tons of windows in every room bringing in lots of natural light. Nice sized bedrooms and very large Master bedroom Suite with it's own private bathroom. Large patio and fenced in yard are great for entertaining. This home does have a garage door opener for convenience as well. This will go FAST!! Come see!
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,150

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconyRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City