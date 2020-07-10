With a home this spacious you'll never want to leave! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout make this the perfect home for you and your family! Contact the Leasing Department to make this home yours today! 8169949401
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6505 Overton Ave have any available units?
6505 Overton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 6505 Overton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6505 Overton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 Overton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6505 Overton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6505 Overton Ave offer parking?
No, 6505 Overton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6505 Overton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6505 Overton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 Overton Ave have a pool?
No, 6505 Overton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6505 Overton Ave have accessible units?
No, 6505 Overton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 Overton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6505 Overton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6505 Overton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6505 Overton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)