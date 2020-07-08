6328 Overton Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath House - Dont miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath house.



This cute home is now ready for new tenants! It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and newly refurbished bathrooms. This home also offers 3 well-sized bedrooms and a private backyard.



This house is in a great location in Raytown off of highway 350 and BluePwky. It is also surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5267252)