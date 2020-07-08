All apartments in Raytown
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

6328 Overton Avenue

Location

6328 Overton Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath House - Dont miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath house.

This cute home is now ready for new tenants! It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and newly refurbished bathrooms. This home also offers 3 well-sized bedrooms and a private backyard.

This house is in a great location in Raytown off of highway 350 and BluePwky. It is also surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5267252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6328 Overton Avenue have any available units?
6328 Overton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 6328 Overton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6328 Overton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6328 Overton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6328 Overton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 6328 Overton Avenue offer parking?
No, 6328 Overton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6328 Overton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6328 Overton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6328 Overton Avenue have a pool?
No, 6328 Overton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6328 Overton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6328 Overton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6328 Overton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6328 Overton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6328 Overton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6328 Overton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

