5924 Harris Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This property is available now!!! This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and is in a nice quiet neighborhood. It has hardwood floors throughout the main level and the bathroom has been completely remodeled. The lower level has tons of storage and a 1 car garage that you access from the rear of the home. This home has a huge yard and it is not fenced. This home also boasts central heat and air conditioning. This property is NOT accepting city vouchers or Section 8 at this time. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, you should have good rental history and reasonable credit (the owner would like to see a score of 600 or above). This homeowner does not accept pets. Schedule a showing today to view this beautiful family home!