5924 Harris Avenue
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:27 PM

5924 Harris Avenue

5924 Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5924 Harris Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This property is available now!!! This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and is in a nice quiet neighborhood. It has hardwood floors throughout the main level and the bathroom has been completely remodeled. The lower level has tons of storage and a 1 car garage that you access from the rear of the home. This home has a huge yard and it is not fenced. This home also boasts central heat and air conditioning. This property is NOT accepting city vouchers or Section 8 at this time. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, you should have good rental history and reasonable credit (the owner would like to see a score of 600 or above). This homeowner does not accept pets. Schedule a showing today to view this beautiful family home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

