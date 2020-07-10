All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff

5835 Blue Ridge Cut Off · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5835 Blue Ridge Cut Off, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/608aebf001 ---- Large newer 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, spacious great room with vaulted ceilings, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. No Pets. No Smoking. Renters Insurance required. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff have any available units?
5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff have?
Some of 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff currently offering any rent specials?
5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff pet-friendly?
No, 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff offer parking?
Yes, 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff offers parking.
Does 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff have a pool?
No, 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff does not have a pool.
Does 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff have accessible units?
No, 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff does not have accessible units.
Does 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff have units with dishwashers?
No, 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconyRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City