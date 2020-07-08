All apartments in Raytown
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:30 PM

5724 Harvard Avenue

5724 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5724 Harvard Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This great family home in Raytown is available on 5/15/2020. A video walk through of the property can be seen here: https://youtu.be/cCmpnN7AqgA On the main level you will find 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a fireplace in the living room. The laundry hookups and a storage room are on this level as well. There is a 2 car garage with an opener. There is also a large basement that has a second fireplace. The upper level dormer is a great size and is serving now as a 4th bedroom. This property has a huge treed yard that is fully fenced and offers a large covered bbq/shelter that has electricity. This home may accept housing vouchers or Section 8. Monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and you should have reasonable credit and good rental history. Application fee is $45 for each person 18 or older that will live in the home. Deposit is equal to 1 times the rent. No Pets are allowed. Don't miss out on your opportunity to call this great place home! Call 816-266-4935 or email today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5724 Harvard Avenue have any available units?
5724 Harvard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5724 Harvard Avenue have?
Some of 5724 Harvard Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5724 Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5724 Harvard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5724 Harvard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 5724 Harvard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5724 Harvard Avenue offers parking.
Does 5724 Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5724 Harvard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 Harvard Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5724 Harvard Avenue has a pool.
Does 5724 Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5724 Harvard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5724 Harvard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5724 Harvard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5724 Harvard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

