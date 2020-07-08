5724 Harvard Avenue

Amenities

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This great family home in Raytown is available on 5/15/2020. A video walk through of the property can be seen here: https://youtu.be/cCmpnN7AqgA On the main level you will find 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a fireplace in the living room. The laundry hookups and a storage room are on this level as well. There is a 2 car garage with an opener. There is also a large basement that has a second fireplace. The upper level dormer is a great size and is serving now as a 4th bedroom. This property has a huge treed yard that is fully fenced and offers a large covered bbq/shelter that has electricity. This home may accept housing vouchers or Section 8. Monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and you should have reasonable credit and good rental history. Application fee is $45 for each person 18 or older that will live in the home. Deposit is equal to 1 times the rent. No Pets are allowed. Don't miss out on your opportunity to call this great place home! Call 816-266-4935 or email today to schedule a showing.