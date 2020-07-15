5716 Harvard Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located just off Blue Ridge Blvd and 59th St. this sprawling 3 Bedroom 3 Bath rental home is now ready fro new residents!



This home features a great split-level layout. The first floor features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, a large living room/dining room that opens up to the nicely updated kitchen. You also have access to a private back deck directly off the dining space. The lower level of this home offers access from the garage with a large family room as well as washer/dryer hookups and an additional full bath!



This place has more than enough space for you and the entire family! Our favorite part of this home is the lush and beautiful backyard!



Don't miss out on your chance to live in this wonderful home, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.