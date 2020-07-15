All apartments in Raytown
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:41 PM

5716 Harvard Avenue

5716 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5716 Harvard Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

Located just off Blue Ridge Blvd and 59th St. this sprawling 3 Bedroom 3 Bath rental home is now ready fro new residents!

This home features a great split-level layout. The first floor features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, a large living room/dining room that opens up to the nicely updated kitchen. You also have access to a private back deck directly off the dining space. The lower level of this home offers access from the garage with a large family room as well as washer/dryer hookups and an additional full bath!

This place has more than enough space for you and the entire family! Our favorite part of this home is the lush and beautiful backyard!

Don't miss out on your chance to live in this wonderful home, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 Harvard Avenue have any available units?
5716 Harvard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5716 Harvard Avenue have?
Some of 5716 Harvard Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5716 Harvard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5716 Harvard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5716 Harvard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5716 Harvard Avenue offers parking.
Does 5716 Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5716 Harvard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 Harvard Avenue have a pool?
No, 5716 Harvard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5716 Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5716 Harvard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5716 Harvard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5716 Harvard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5716 Harvard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
