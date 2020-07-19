All apartments in Raytown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5609 Harris Ave

5609 Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5609 Harris Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
oven
This charming tudor style home is newly remodeled and ready to rent! Beautiful hardwood floors through out with new carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel fridge and oven provided by owner. Large back yard and screened in porch! To view this home go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 Harris Ave have any available units?
5609 Harris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5609 Harris Ave have?
Some of 5609 Harris Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 Harris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Harris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Harris Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5609 Harris Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 5609 Harris Ave offer parking?
No, 5609 Harris Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5609 Harris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Harris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Harris Ave have a pool?
No, 5609 Harris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Harris Ave have accessible units?
No, 5609 Harris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Harris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 Harris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5609 Harris Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5609 Harris Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
