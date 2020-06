Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning bbq/grill range

RENT FREE THROUGH NOVEMBER 15TH!

Ranch home with 3 bedrooms. The outside has large trees with great shade and the fenced back yard has a deck that is perfect for summer bbq's. You will love location of this home which is close to shopping, parks, and entertainment.