Raytown, MO
5416 Laurel Ave.
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

5416 Laurel Ave.

5416 Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Raytown
Location

5416 Laurel Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Raytown Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Dont miss out on this beautifully remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 bath Raytown home, located within walking distance to Laurel Hill Elementary School and just minutes from I-435! You are also right down the street from shopping, restaurants, and entertainment!

This home features a great open layout with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and brightly painted cabinets.

The bathroom has also been completely remodeled with new tile, fixtures, and finishes!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5611218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 Laurel Ave. have any available units?
5416 Laurel Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5416 Laurel Ave. have?
Some of 5416 Laurel Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 Laurel Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5416 Laurel Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 Laurel Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5416 Laurel Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5416 Laurel Ave. offer parking?
No, 5416 Laurel Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5416 Laurel Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5416 Laurel Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 Laurel Ave. have a pool?
No, 5416 Laurel Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5416 Laurel Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5416 Laurel Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 Laurel Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5416 Laurel Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5416 Laurel Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5416 Laurel Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

