5416 Laurel Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Raytown Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Dont miss out on this beautifully remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 bath Raytown home, located within walking distance to Laurel Hill Elementary School and just minutes from I-435! You are also right down the street from shopping, restaurants, and entertainment!



This home features a great open layout with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and brightly painted cabinets.



The bathroom has also been completely remodeled with new tile, fixtures, and finishes!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5611218)