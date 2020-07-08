All apartments in Raytown
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:26 PM

5316 Appleton Avenue

5316 Appleton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5316 Appleton Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
If you are in the market for a new home, you really must come and check out this stunning 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home in Raytown!

Featuring a large open concept living/dining/kitchen space that offers tons of room for entertaining! This home is also filled with natural light thanks to all of the windows. The kitchen features beautiful Corian countertops with an oversized black farm sink, stunning light wood cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances, you really can't go wrong!

The master bedroom is located on the backside of the home and offers a great 1/2 bath. The main bathroom of this home offers a very nice vanity and upgraded tile.

Our favorite part of this home is the spacious backyard, plenty of room for the kids and pets to play!

Don't miss out on your opportunity to get into this beautiful home, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 Appleton Avenue have any available units?
5316 Appleton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 5316 Appleton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5316 Appleton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 Appleton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5316 Appleton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5316 Appleton Avenue offer parking?
No, 5316 Appleton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5316 Appleton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5316 Appleton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 Appleton Avenue have a pool?
No, 5316 Appleton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5316 Appleton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5316 Appleton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 Appleton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5316 Appleton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5316 Appleton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5316 Appleton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

