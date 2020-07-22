All apartments in Raytown
11909 East 78 Terrace
11909 East 78 Terrace

11909 East 78th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11909 East 78th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
Located on a corner lot with a fenced backyard, this 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath Split Entry is perfect for you! The interior has fresh paint, gleaming hardwood floors, features custom built in cabinets and drawers in the hallway perfect for additional storage for towels, sheets, etc. large family room with fireplace in the basement. Not to mention the awesome location and easy highway access to get to 435 or 470 and minutes from Wal-Mart, HyVee, restaurants and more. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11909 East 78 Terrace have any available units?
11909 East 78 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 11909 East 78 Terrace have?
Some of 11909 East 78 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11909 East 78 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11909 East 78 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11909 East 78 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11909 East 78 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11909 East 78 Terrace offer parking?
No, 11909 East 78 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 11909 East 78 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11909 East 78 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11909 East 78 Terrace have a pool?
No, 11909 East 78 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11909 East 78 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11909 East 78 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11909 East 78 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11909 East 78 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11909 East 78 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 11909 East 78 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
