11909 East 78 Terrace

Located on a corner lot with a fenced backyard, this 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath Split Entry is perfect for you! The interior has fresh paint, gleaming hardwood floors, features custom built in cabinets and drawers in the hallway perfect for additional storage for towels, sheets, etc. large family room with fireplace in the basement. Not to mention the awesome location and easy highway access to get to 435 or 470 and minutes from Wal-Mart, HyVee, restaurants and more. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.