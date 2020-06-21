11304 E 55th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Raytown MO Owner financing NO BANK REQUIREMENT - Property Id: 298848



Owner Financing or Lease Purchase Available

Down payment and monthly payment required

Priced at $149,900.00

This two story home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 appointed baths. with over 1800 sq ft of living space Recently renovated and move-in ready.

Covered entry and rocking chair front porch with great curb appeal.

Family room with Laminate wood flooring, and gas fireplace. Kitchen offers lots of counter space with granite, breakfast bar seating, open to breakfast room with ceramic tile flooring and stainless steel appliances.

Property also offers a bonus room loft, great for office space or entertainment..

Originally built in 1940 that sits on a very large lot. Provides Central heat and Air Comes complete with 2 car garage.

