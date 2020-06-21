All apartments in Raytown
11304 E 55th Terrace
11304 E 55th Terrace

11304 East 55th Terrace · (770) 374-0313
Location

11304 East 55th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Raytown MO Owner financing NO BANK REQUIREMENT - Property Id: 298848

Owner Financing or Lease Purchase Available
Down payment and monthly payment required
Priced at $149,900.00
This two story home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 appointed baths. with over 1800 sq ft of living space Recently renovated and move-in ready.
Covered entry and rocking chair front porch with great curb appeal.
Family room with Laminate wood flooring, and gas fireplace. Kitchen offers lots of counter space with granite, breakfast bar seating, open to breakfast room with ceramic tile flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Property also offers a bonus room loft, great for office space or entertainment..
Originally built in 1940 that sits on a very large lot. Provides Central heat and Air Comes complete with 2 car garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298848
Property Id 298848

(RLNE5850468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11304 E 55th Terrace have any available units?
11304 E 55th Terrace has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11304 E 55th Terrace have?
Some of 11304 E 55th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11304 E 55th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11304 E 55th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11304 E 55th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11304 E 55th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11304 E 55th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11304 E 55th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 11304 E 55th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11304 E 55th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11304 E 55th Terrace have a pool?
No, 11304 E 55th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11304 E 55th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11304 E 55th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11304 E 55th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11304 E 55th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 11304 E 55th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11304 E 55th Terrace has units with air conditioning.
