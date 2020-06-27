10604 East 79th Street

Amenities
Great spacious floorplan! Enter into the sunny living room with hardwood floors, flowing right into the dining room. Kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher and fridge provided; lazy susan corner cabinet and extra bar top area too. Upstairs 3 bedrooms, all with newly refinished hardwood floors; master has half bath and access to hall bathroom shared by all rooms. Finished lower level features tile flooring and walkout to covered patio and fenced backyard. A half bath in finished lower level for convenience as well. Don’t miss the unfinished sub basement too.
County: Jackson
Subd: Southwood
Style: Split Level
Year built: 1958
Sq feet per county: 1354
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.2
Garage: 2
Laundry: hookups/bsmnt
Fireplace: N/A
Basement Finished: Yes
Fenced: Yes
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: No
Pet deposit: Required
School District: Raytown
Elementary School: Southwood
Middle School: South Middle
High School: Raytown South
Appliances in home: stove,garbage disposal, fridge
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: From 350 highway, South on Harris Ave, West on E 79th St, home on North side
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.