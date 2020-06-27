10604 East 79th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great spacious floorplan! Enter into the sunny living room with hardwood floors, flowing right into the dining room. Kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher and fridge provided; lazy susan corner cabinet and extra bar top area too. Upstairs 3 bedrooms, all with newly refinished hardwood floors; master has half bath and access to hall bathroom shared by all rooms. Finished lower level features tile flooring and walkout to covered patio and fenced backyard. A half bath in finished lower level for convenience as well. Don’t miss the unfinished sub basement too.



County: Jackson

Subd: Southwood

Style: Split Level

Year built: 1958

Sq feet per county: 1354

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.2

Garage: 2

Laundry: hookups/bsmnt

Fireplace: N/A

Basement Finished: Yes

Fenced: Yes

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Community Pool: No

Lawn Mowing Incl: No

Pet deposit: Required

School District: Raytown

Elementary School: Southwood

Middle School: South Middle

High School: Raytown South

Appliances in home: stove,garbage disposal, fridge

Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Directions: From 350 highway, South on Harris Ave, West on E 79th St, home on North side



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.