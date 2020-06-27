All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 10604 East 79th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
10604 East 79th Street
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

10604 East 79th Street

10604 East 79th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10604 East 79th Street, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great spacious floorplan! Enter into the sunny living room with hardwood floors, flowing right into the dining room. Kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher and fridge provided; lazy susan corner cabinet and extra bar top area too. Upstairs 3 bedrooms, all with newly refinished hardwood floors; master has half bath and access to hall bathroom shared by all rooms. Finished lower level features tile flooring and walkout to covered patio and fenced backyard. A half bath in finished lower level for convenience as well. Don’t miss the unfinished sub basement too.

County: Jackson
Subd: Southwood
Style: Split Level
Year built: 1958
Sq feet per county: 1354
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.2
Garage: 2
Laundry: hookups/bsmnt
Fireplace: N/A
Basement Finished: Yes
Fenced: Yes
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: No
Pet deposit: Required
School District: Raytown
Elementary School: Southwood
Middle School: South Middle
High School: Raytown South
Appliances in home: stove,garbage disposal, fridge
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: From 350 highway, South on Harris Ave, West on E 79th St, home on North side

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10604 East 79th Street have any available units?
10604 East 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10604 East 79th Street have?
Some of 10604 East 79th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10604 East 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10604 East 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10604 East 79th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10604 East 79th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10604 East 79th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10604 East 79th Street offers parking.
Does 10604 East 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10604 East 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10604 East 79th Street have a pool?
Yes, 10604 East 79th Street has a pool.
Does 10604 East 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 10604 East 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10604 East 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10604 East 79th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10604 East 79th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10604 East 79th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City