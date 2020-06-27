All apartments in Raytown
Raytown, MO
10512 E. 70th Terrace
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

10512 E. 70th Terrace

10512 East 70th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10512 East 70th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
{10512} Move-in Ready + Attached Garage + Lawn Care Included - All Brick Ranch Style Half-Duplex available immediately! This fabulous layout features an open concept & spacious kitchen with dishwasher, loads of cabinets and ample counter space! The kitchen overlooks the nice living area with easy access to the deck for outdoor entertaining. Oversized 1 car garage + Plenty of storage space available in the unfinished basement. Lawn care is included!

Great location close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5418204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 E. 70th Terrace have any available units?
10512 E. 70th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10512 E. 70th Terrace have?
Some of 10512 E. 70th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 E. 70th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10512 E. 70th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 E. 70th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10512 E. 70th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10512 E. 70th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10512 E. 70th Terrace offers parking.
Does 10512 E. 70th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10512 E. 70th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 E. 70th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10512 E. 70th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10512 E. 70th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10512 E. 70th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 E. 70th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10512 E. 70th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 10512 E. 70th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 10512 E. 70th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
