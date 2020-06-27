10512 E. 70th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

{10512} Move-in Ready + Attached Garage + Lawn Care Included - All Brick Ranch Style Half-Duplex available immediately! This fabulous layout features an open concept & spacious kitchen with dishwasher, loads of cabinets and ample counter space! The kitchen overlooks the nice living area with easy access to the deck for outdoor entertaining. Oversized 1 car garage + Plenty of storage space available in the unfinished basement. Lawn care is included!



Great location close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5418204)