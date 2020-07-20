All apartments in Raytown
Raytown, MO
10406 E. 69th Terrace
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

10406 E. 69th Terrace

10406 East 69th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10406 East 69th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
3 Bed 1 Bath Raytown Home - This 3 bed 1 bath house is located near restaurants, shopping and more!

This property has hardwood flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms, as well with new fixtures and fresh paint. The kitchen was completely rehabbed with new cabinets, countertop, fixtures, fresh paint, and LTV flooring. The bathroom was updated with new fixtures, fresh paint, new vanity, and new shower walls! The unfinished basement is great for additional storage. The huge backyard is great for activities and pets. The porch is great for cookouts and a hangout spot with friends and family!

Add it to your must see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

(RLNE4807495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10406 E. 69th Terrace have any available units?
10406 E. 69th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10406 E. 69th Terrace have?
Some of 10406 E. 69th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10406 E. 69th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10406 E. 69th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10406 E. 69th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10406 E. 69th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10406 E. 69th Terrace offer parking?
No, 10406 E. 69th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 10406 E. 69th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10406 E. 69th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10406 E. 69th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10406 E. 69th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10406 E. 69th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10406 E. 69th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10406 E. 69th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10406 E. 69th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10406 E. 69th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 10406 E. 69th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
