10406 E. 69th Terrace

Amenities

3 Bed 1 Bath Raytown Home - This 3 bed 1 bath house is located near restaurants, shopping and more!



This property has hardwood flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms, as well with new fixtures and fresh paint. The kitchen was completely rehabbed with new cabinets, countertop, fixtures, fresh paint, and LTV flooring. The bathroom was updated with new fixtures, fresh paint, new vanity, and new shower walls! The unfinished basement is great for additional storage. The huge backyard is great for activities and pets. The porch is great for cookouts and a hangout spot with friends and family!



Add it to your must see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



(RLNE4807495)