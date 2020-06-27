10125 E 79th Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance garage

REDUCED: 3 BDR/1BTH - *Move In Special!* - Don't miss this!! Beautiful 3 bedroom newly rehabbed home. Spectacular kitchen. Airy feeling of coziness in this property. Large deck and yard is unbeatable. Attached double car garage for convenience of parking out of the elements. This amazing property is not going to be around long. Don't miss out!!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final decision on an application. This is left to the owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net



Section 8 Not Excepted



(RLNE5413862)