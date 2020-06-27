All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 10125 E 79th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
10125 E 79th Terrace
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

10125 E 79th Terrace

10125 East 79th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10125 East 79th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
REDUCED: 3 BDR/1BTH - *Move In Special!* - Don't miss this!! Beautiful 3 bedroom newly rehabbed home. Spectacular kitchen. Airy feeling of coziness in this property. Large deck and yard is unbeatable. Attached double car garage for convenience of parking out of the elements. This amazing property is not going to be around long. Don't miss out!!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final decision on an application. This is left to the owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

Section 8 Not Excepted

(RLNE5413862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10125 E 79th Terrace have any available units?
10125 E 79th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10125 E 79th Terrace have?
Some of 10125 E 79th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10125 E 79th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10125 E 79th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10125 E 79th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10125 E 79th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10125 E 79th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10125 E 79th Terrace offers parking.
Does 10125 E 79th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10125 E 79th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10125 E 79th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10125 E 79th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10125 E 79th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10125 E 79th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10125 E 79th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10125 E 79th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10125 E 79th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 10125 E 79th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City