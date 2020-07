Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath town home in Raytown Mo, just off of Raytown road. Close to Wildwood lake and 10 minutes away from Arrowhead and Kauffman Stadiums. This unit comes with a stainless steel stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included. The rental amount also includes water. Please contact us at 913-276-4318 for more information.