Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex rents for $925 per month with a $925 security deposit. Two bedrooms are located on the main floor with a third large bedroom and half bath in the basement. Features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, granite counter tops, one car garage, extra parking in the rear, washer/dryer hook ups, and amble storage in the basement. Utilities are the responsibility of the resident and renters insurance is required. Pets welcome upon approval.