Raytown, MO
8405 Everett Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:27 PM

8405 Everett Street

8405 Everett Street · No Longer Available
Raytown
Location

8405 Everett Street, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!
Spacious home ready for you! New flooring in entry & kitchen. Cozy living room opens to formal dining area & kitchen w/access to fenced backyard. Master has its own half bath. 1 side of garage has been converted into a lower level family room w 2nd full bath & laundry area. Tons of storage in unfinished basement. Great neighborhood close to 435! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 Everett Street have any available units?
8405 Everett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 8405 Everett Street currently offering any rent specials?
8405 Everett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 Everett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8405 Everett Street is pet friendly.
Does 8405 Everett Street offer parking?
Yes, 8405 Everett Street offers parking.
Does 8405 Everett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8405 Everett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 Everett Street have a pool?
No, 8405 Everett Street does not have a pool.
Does 8405 Everett Street have accessible units?
No, 8405 Everett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 Everett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8405 Everett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8405 Everett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8405 Everett Street does not have units with air conditioning.

