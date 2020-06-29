All apartments in Raymore
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM

614 South Sunset Lane

614 Sunset Lane · No Longer Available
Location

614 Sunset Lane, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL! Receive one month free if leased and moved in by January 5th!
Beautiful Raised Ranch in coveted neighborhood in Raymore . Let the kids and pets play in the large fenced backyard. Main floor laundry off the large eat in kitchen. French doors in Kit lead to large deck. Outside you will find a beautiful treed backyard with no houses behind! You'll love it!! Great deal in a great location. Better Hurry! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 South Sunset Lane have any available units?
614 South Sunset Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
Is 614 South Sunset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
614 South Sunset Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 South Sunset Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 South Sunset Lane is pet friendly.
Does 614 South Sunset Lane offer parking?
No, 614 South Sunset Lane does not offer parking.
Does 614 South Sunset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 South Sunset Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 South Sunset Lane have a pool?
No, 614 South Sunset Lane does not have a pool.
Does 614 South Sunset Lane have accessible units?
No, 614 South Sunset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 614 South Sunset Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 South Sunset Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 South Sunset Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 South Sunset Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

