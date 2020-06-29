418 Wiltshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Enjoy this great 4 bed room beauty by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! schedule your viewing now. Call or text (816) 529-9960. Raymore-Peculiar High School. This home was just recently built and is ready for you! The main level features an open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast island, granite counters, cozy fireplace, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms and a fantastic master suite, including a lovely master bath presentation. The lower level has a finished basement with full bath and fourth bedroom. Rent is $1695+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1695 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.