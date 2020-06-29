416 Sunflower Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand new beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Raymore! - You'll love the new home smell as soon as you walk into this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home! The spacious living room with luscious carpets flows into the dining room with beautifully tiled floors that flow into the stunning kitchen. Remarkable cabinets and granite counter tops with sliding glass doors that lead out to back deck. Walk in pantry is an added bonus. Large bedrooms with a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom! Full unfinished walkout basement with ample space for storage. Large loft area on the 2nd floor as well that would be great for a playroom, den or office. The privacy fence surrounds the enormous backyard that will be great for outdoor fun! Must See!!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

