416 Spring Branch Dr

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious single family home located in Raymore, MO. Features 12 ft ceilings in the living room and master bedroom. Master bathroom has a large walk in closet and Jacuzzi tub / shower combo. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, double car garage, finished walk out basement, unfinished sub basement for storage, stainless steel appliances - sorry no fridge. Beautiful hardwood floors and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Hurry....this home won't last long!! Small pets under 25 lbs welcomed. Tenant pays all utilities, gas / electric / water / trash.
Resident has access to the community pool.
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY