Raymore, MO
416 Spring Branch Dr
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

416 Spring Branch Dr

416 Spring Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

416 Spring Branch Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and spacious single family home located in Raymore, MO. Features 12 ft ceilings in the living room and master bedroom. Master bathroom has a large walk in closet and Jacuzzi tub / shower combo. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, double car garage, finished walk out basement, unfinished sub basement for storage, stainless steel appliances - sorry no fridge. Beautiful hardwood floors and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Hurry....this home won't last long!! Small pets under 25 lbs welcomed. Tenant pays all utilities, gas / electric / water / trash.
Resident has access to the community pool.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Spring Branch Dr have any available units?
416 Spring Branch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 416 Spring Branch Dr have?
Some of 416 Spring Branch Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Spring Branch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
416 Spring Branch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Spring Branch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 Spring Branch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 416 Spring Branch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 416 Spring Branch Dr offers parking.
Does 416 Spring Branch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Spring Branch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Spring Branch Dr have a pool?
Yes, 416 Spring Branch Dr has a pool.
Does 416 Spring Branch Dr have accessible units?
No, 416 Spring Branch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Spring Branch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Spring Branch Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Spring Branch Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 416 Spring Branch Dr has units with air conditioning.

