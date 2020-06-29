All apartments in Raymore
408 North Washington Street
408 North Washington Street

408 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

408 North Washington Street, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before May 29th.
DON'T MISS THIS! 3 beds 3 FULL bath raised ranch in quiet neighborhood. New paint throughout home. Hardwood floors in kitchen, dining, and hall. Fenced in backyard features a large deck for entertaining! Main floor laundry.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

