Raymore, MO
220 North Pointe Lane
220 North Pointe Lane

220 Pointe Ln · No Longer Available
Location

220 Pointe Ln, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
This gorgeous townhome is now ready for new tenants. It features a large living room which leads to an open kitchen space. This home offers three large bedrooms will full baths and a walk-in closet in each. The home also features a back patio space.

This house is in a great location in Raymore off of highway 58. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants and entertainment. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs**?
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 North Pointe Lane have any available units?
220 North Pointe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
Is 220 North Pointe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
220 North Pointe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 North Pointe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 North Pointe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 220 North Pointe Lane offer parking?
No, 220 North Pointe Lane does not offer parking.
Does 220 North Pointe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 North Pointe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 North Pointe Lane have a pool?
No, 220 North Pointe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 220 North Pointe Lane have accessible units?
No, 220 North Pointe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 220 North Pointe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 North Pointe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 North Pointe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 North Pointe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
