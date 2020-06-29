220 North Pointe Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous townhome is now ready for new tenants. It features a large living room which leads to an open kitchen space. This home offers three large bedrooms will full baths and a walk-in closet in each. The home also features a back patio space.



This house is in a great location in Raymore off of highway 58. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants and entertainment. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs**?

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.