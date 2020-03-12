All apartments in Raymore
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

210 Elissa Dr

210 Elissa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

210 Elissa Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New 3 Bed Split Level Home in Raymore - Come and View this 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/2 Car Garage Split Level Home in Raymore. Be the First to Live in this Home.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Upper Level Includes:
Living Room with Fireplace
Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Defined Dining Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bath and Walk In Shower
2 Guests Bedrooms
1 Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Lower Level Includes:
Large Living Area with a Back Door Walkout
Half Bath
Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers

Pets are allowed. There is $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be under 40 lbs. There are also breed restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.

(RLNE4941368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Elissa Dr have any available units?
210 Elissa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 210 Elissa Dr have?
Some of 210 Elissa Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Elissa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
210 Elissa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Elissa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Elissa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 210 Elissa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 210 Elissa Dr offers parking.
Does 210 Elissa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Elissa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Elissa Dr have a pool?
No, 210 Elissa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 210 Elissa Dr have accessible units?
No, 210 Elissa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Elissa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Elissa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Elissa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Elissa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
