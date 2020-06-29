2019 Hickoryleaf Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage dogs allowed

Beautiful 3 beds 2.5 baths Townhouse - Property Id: 278558



Great location. It is convenient for shopping and communicating. This maintenance provided townhome features a great kitchen, open floorplan, upstairs laundry, new carpet, attached garage, large master bathroom, walking closets, gas fireplace, and nice patio. HOA take care of yard, exterior maintenance and enjoying the neighborhood pool, playground and treed walking trail.

Sq Footage: 1,517 sqft

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 and 1/2 Baths

Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Parking: 1 Garage with opener

Living room

Walk-in closet

Lawn Care provided

Heat: forced air

Central A/C

Ceiling fans . Call 913-484-8871

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278558

Property Id 278558



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5774156)