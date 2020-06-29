All apartments in Raymore
Find more places like 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raymore, MO
/
2019 Hickoryleaf Ln
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

2019 Hickoryleaf Ln

2019 Hickoryleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raymore
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2019 Hickoryleaf Lane, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
dogs allowed
Beautiful 3 beds 2.5 baths Townhouse - Property Id: 278558

Great location. It is convenient for shopping and communicating. This maintenance provided townhome features a great kitchen, open floorplan, upstairs laundry, new carpet, attached garage, large master bathroom, walking closets, gas fireplace, and nice patio. HOA take care of yard, exterior maintenance and enjoying the neighborhood pool, playground and treed walking trail.
Sq Footage: 1,517 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 and 1/2 Baths
Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Parking: 1 Garage with opener
Living room
Walk-in closet
Lawn Care provided
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans . Call 913-484-8871
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278558
Property Id 278558

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5774156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln have any available units?
2019 Hickoryleaf Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln have?
Some of 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Hickoryleaf Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln offers parking.
Does 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln has a pool.
Does 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln have accessible units?
No, 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2019 Hickoryleaf Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive
Raymore, MO 64083

Similar Pages

Raymore 1 BedroomsRaymore 2 Bedrooms
Raymore Apartments with GymRaymore Apartments with Parking
Raymore Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City