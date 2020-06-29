2019 Hickoryleaf Ln

Amenities
Beautiful 3 beds 2.5 baths Townhouse - Property Id: 278558
Great location. It is convenient for shopping and communicating. This maintenance provided townhome features a great kitchen, open floorplan, upstairs laundry, new carpet, attached garage, large master bathroom, walking closets, gas fireplace, and nice patio. HOA take care of yard, exterior maintenance and enjoying the neighborhood pool, playground and treed walking trail.
Sq Footage: 1,517 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 and 1/2 Baths
Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Parking: 1 Garage with opener
Living room
Walk-in closet
Lawn Care provided
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans . Call 913-484-8871
No Dogs Allowed
