Raymore, MO
1711 Red Barn Road
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:44 PM

1711 Red Barn Road

1711 Red Barn Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1711 Red Barn Road, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! Cute Atrium split with large bedrooms & bedroom level laundry! New A/C and hot water heater in 2017, new garage door openers that connect to wifi. Open floor plan w/lots of natural light. Floor to ceiling windows in the dining room & family room, walk-out to the deck from the family room plus a fin. basement with a walk-out to the patio. 4th bedroom in the basement can be used as another family room, play room etc. Closet is large enough to use as a shop if preferred. Hardwood floors in the kitchen & dining room. Rent is $1695+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1,695 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Give me a call for a showing. 816-529-9960.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Red Barn Road have any available units?
1711 Red Barn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 1711 Red Barn Road have?
Some of 1711 Red Barn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Red Barn Road currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Red Barn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Red Barn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 Red Barn Road is pet friendly.
Does 1711 Red Barn Road offer parking?
Yes, 1711 Red Barn Road offers parking.
Does 1711 Red Barn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Red Barn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Red Barn Road have a pool?
No, 1711 Red Barn Road does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Red Barn Road have accessible units?
No, 1711 Red Barn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Red Barn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Red Barn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 Red Barn Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1711 Red Barn Road has units with air conditioning.
