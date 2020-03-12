1711 Red Barn Road

Amenities
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! Cute Atrium split with large bedrooms & bedroom level laundry! New A/C and hot water heater in 2017, new garage door openers that connect to wifi. Open floor plan w/lots of natural light. Floor to ceiling windows in the dining room & family room, walk-out to the deck from the family room plus a fin. basement with a walk-out to the patio. 4th bedroom in the basement can be used as another family room, play room etc. Closet is large enough to use as a shop if preferred. Hardwood floors in the kitchen & dining room. Rent is $1695+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1,695 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Give me a call for a showing. 816-529-9960.