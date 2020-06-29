All apartments in Raymore
Find more places like 112 West Sierra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raymore, MO
/
112 West Sierra Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:35 PM

112 West Sierra Drive

112 West Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raymore
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

112 West Sierra Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include, a living room with vaulted ceiling, a fireplace, ceiling fans and built in bookcases, a master bedroom that has a vaulted ceiling, with access to deck and walk in closet. The master bath has dual vanities, a shower and corner jacuzzi tub, and a large finished basement with extra storage. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 West Sierra Drive have any available units?
112 West Sierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 112 West Sierra Drive have?
Some of 112 West Sierra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 West Sierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 West Sierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 West Sierra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 West Sierra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 112 West Sierra Drive offer parking?
No, 112 West Sierra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 112 West Sierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 West Sierra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 West Sierra Drive have a pool?
No, 112 West Sierra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 112 West Sierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 West Sierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 West Sierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 West Sierra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 West Sierra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 West Sierra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive
Raymore, MO 64083

Similar Pages

Raymore 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRaymore 2 Bedroom Apartments
Raymore Apartments with BalconiesRaymore Apartments with Parking
Raymore Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Raytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City