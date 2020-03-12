All apartments in Raymore
Find more places like 104 West Calico Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raymore, MO
/
104 West Calico Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

104 West Calico Drive

104 West Calico Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raymore
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

104 West Calico Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIALS - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off of the 2nd full month of rent AND application fee(s) are being waived for a limited time. Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying!
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 West Calico Drive have any available units?
104 West Calico Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
Is 104 West Calico Drive currently offering any rent specials?
104 West Calico Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 West Calico Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 West Calico Drive is pet friendly.
Does 104 West Calico Drive offer parking?
No, 104 West Calico Drive does not offer parking.
Does 104 West Calico Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 West Calico Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 West Calico Drive have a pool?
No, 104 West Calico Drive does not have a pool.
Does 104 West Calico Drive have accessible units?
No, 104 West Calico Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 104 West Calico Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 West Calico Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 West Calico Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 West Calico Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive
Raymore, MO 64083

Similar Pages

Raymore 1 BedroomsRaymore 2 Bedrooms
Raymore Apartments with GymRaymore Apartments with Parking
Raymore Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City