Raymore, MO
102 Samantha Street
Last updated July 21 2020 at 1:00 AM

102 Samantha Street

102 Samantha Street · No Longer Available
Location

102 Samantha Street, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Samantha Street have any available units?
102 Samantha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
Is 102 Samantha Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 Samantha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Samantha Street pet-friendly?
No, 102 Samantha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raymore.
Does 102 Samantha Street offer parking?
No, 102 Samantha Street does not offer parking.
Does 102 Samantha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Samantha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Samantha Street have a pool?
Yes, 102 Samantha Street has a pool.
Does 102 Samantha Street have accessible units?
No, 102 Samantha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Samantha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Samantha Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Samantha Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Samantha Street does not have units with air conditioning.
