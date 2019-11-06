All apartments in Pleasant Valley
7103 Fulton Road
7103 Fulton Road

7103 Fulton Road · No Longer Available
Location

7103 Fulton Road, Pleasant Valley, MO 64068
Pleasant Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom apt. is located in a 6 plex in Pleasant Valley. This is a ground-floor unit with central air, and carpet throughout. Kitchen has updated appliances. There are no laundry hook ups. Off street parking in front of the unit. Off street guest parking available as well. Water and trash included. Tenant pays lights & gas.

Regarding vouchers, we will not include any utilities other than water and trash. No exceptions.

$50 app fee
$625 rent / $600 deposit
$250 pet fee. Maximum of 1 pet. Must not exceed 25 lbs when full grown.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are on Alpine Kansas City / Leasing 816 Rently website for guaranteed accuracy.

**NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

