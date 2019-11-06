7103 Fulton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

This 2 bedroom apt. is located in a 6 plex in Pleasant Valley. This is a ground-floor unit with central air, and carpet throughout. Kitchen has updated appliances. There are no laundry hook ups. Off street parking in front of the unit. Off street guest parking available as well. Water and trash included. Tenant pays lights & gas.



Regarding vouchers, we will not include any utilities other than water and trash. No exceptions.



$50 app fee

$625 rent / $600 deposit

$250 pet fee. Maximum of 1 pet. Must not exceed 25 lbs when full grown.



**NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.