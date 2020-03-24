All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Pleasant Hill, MO
1510 Jones Avenue
1510 Jones Avenue

Location

1510 Jones Avenue, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Jones Avenue have any available units?
1510 Jones Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Is 1510 Jones Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Jones Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Jones Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Jones Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Jones Avenue offer parking?
No, 1510 Jones Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Jones Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Jones Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Jones Avenue have a pool?
No, 1510 Jones Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Jones Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1510 Jones Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Jones Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Jones Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Jones Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Jones Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
