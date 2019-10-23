905 Renee Lynde Dr

Amenities

Don't miss this opportunity to see this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home that includes a large unfinished basement, single car garage with new door and opener, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, lots of closet space and a large back yard with deck and firepit. Great ranch style home and small pets are welcomed with additional deposit!



Available now $1195.00 per month with a $900.00 security deposit. Small pets welcome, ask about seperate pet deposit.



$45.00 application fee



No vouchers accepted