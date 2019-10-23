All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:44 AM

905 Renee Lynde Dr

905 Renee Lynde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

905 Renee Lynde Drive, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss this opportunity to see this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home that includes a large unfinished basement, single car garage with new door and opener, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, lots of closet space and a large back yard with deck and firepit. Great ranch style home and small pets are welcomed with additional deposit!

Available now $1195.00 per month with a $900.00 security deposit. Small pets welcome, ask about seperate pet deposit.

$45.00 application fee

No vouchers accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Renee Lynde Dr have any available units?
905 Renee Lynde Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
What amenities does 905 Renee Lynde Dr have?
Some of 905 Renee Lynde Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Renee Lynde Dr currently offering any rent specials?
905 Renee Lynde Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Renee Lynde Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Renee Lynde Dr is pet friendly.
Does 905 Renee Lynde Dr offer parking?
Yes, 905 Renee Lynde Dr offers parking.
Does 905 Renee Lynde Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Renee Lynde Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Renee Lynde Dr have a pool?
No, 905 Renee Lynde Dr does not have a pool.
Does 905 Renee Lynde Dr have accessible units?
No, 905 Renee Lynde Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Renee Lynde Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Renee Lynde Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Renee Lynde Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 905 Renee Lynde Dr has units with air conditioning.
