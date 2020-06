Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Another Great Listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse! This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms and will be available on 7/15/2020. It is located at 616 Terry Drive in Pleasant Hill, MO. You can see a video of the property here: https://youtu.be/MoZbn42gaDY This 3 year old duplex has a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a nice sized bathroom with spacious shower. There is a 1 car garage, small patio area with plenty of yard in the back. $45 application fee each person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. There is a $150 one-time administrative fee and the deposit is equal to one months rent. Owner looking for candidates with good credit and good rental history. This home will NOT accept a housing voucher or section 8. Please call 816-266-4935 or email today to schedule a tour at this great family home!